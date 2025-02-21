There's still a few spots left to join this years RDCK spring break camps

Photo: RDCK

If you’re still not sure how your school-aged children will spend the upcoming spring break, it's not too late to secure a spot in one of the many camps the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has to offer.

This year, the camps feature activities for kids such as games, crafts and some dedicated time at the ice rink and swimming pool.

According to the RDCK, the camps will run from Monday to Friday, March 17-21, and will begin at 8:30 a.m. and finish at 3 p.m.

“There are still some spots left,” said Sarah Fuhr with community services at the RDCK.

Programs will be offered at the following facilities.

Castlegar and District Community Complex

Creston and District Community Complex

Nelson and District Community Complex

Salmo and Area G Recreation, fitness and pool

Slocan Valley Recreation

Visit the RDCK website to register and select the nearest facility.