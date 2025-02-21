Major project to improve energy efficiency and building safety completed in Kaslo’s thrift store

Photo: submitted The Kaslo Thrift Store is a community hub and plays a vital role helping to raise funds for local initiatives and programs.

In Kaslo, a small thrift store is making a big difference — lowering energy costs, helping fund local programs and ensuring no one goes without.

Operated entirely by volunteers from the Victorian Hospital of Kaslo Auxiliary Society (VHKAS), the Kaslo Thrift Store runs on a pay-what-you-can basis, using proceeds to support a wide range of community initiatives.

Recently, with support from Columbia Basin Trust, the society completed a major project to improve energy efficiency and building safety. A grant helped cover the cost of installing solar panels and upgrading a storage outbuilding, which is essential for storing donated items and supplies.

“Our storage building was in rough shape before the work was done. You could see right through the walls. It was too cold in the winter and too hot in the summer to even work out there,” said Andy Shadrack, who oversaw the construction project for VHKAS.

To make the space functional year-round, they installed a new roof, a rear exit door, insulation, new lighting and a heater. A 3,200-watt solar array was also added to help lower electricity costs.

“By reducing our operational costs, we can donate more money back to the community. We give 83 per cent of our income every year,” said Shadrack.

The Kaslo Thrift Store is well known for its charitable impact, whether it’s feeding over 300 people with a Christmas turkey dinner or organizing clothing packages for wildfire evacuees in the summer of 2024. VHKAS is also a dedicated supporter of the Kaslo Community Services Society (KCSS).

Photo: submitted The Kaslo Thrift Store?s critical storage outbuilding has been upgraded with energy and safety improvements with support from Columbia Basin Trust, making it a comfortable and functional workspace for volunteers year-round.

“VHKAS has funded numerous KCSS community projects,” said Jane Ballantyne, co-executive director – finance and administration with KCSS. “Whenever we face funding gaps, VHKAS is quick to help us out with materials, equipment or other urgent needs.”

Recent initiatives funded by VHKAS include constructing child-sized furniture for the Kaslo Family Centre, hosting “freezer meals” workshops for low-income families, and providing equipment for the seniors’ emergency response systems.

Thanks to the dedication of its volunteers and community support, the Kaslo Thrift Store is more than just a shop—it’s a cornerstone of generosity, sustainability and local resilience.