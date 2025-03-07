Former judge chronicles his journey from street busker to author

Photo: Philip Seagram

Those who have heard of or read the book, A Man's Search For Meaning, may be familiar with the novel's sentiment that life is fragile and isn’t promised.

Former judge turned busker and now author, Philip Seagram, recognized that although his new book may have parallels, he never intended to take up busking as a second career.

“COVID had started and I think, like a lot of people, I started thinking about how uncertain things are, how fragile life is, and how we don't know how much time we've got," said Seagram. "Our time here is finite.”

Enveloped in his thoughts, he said he looked back on his career as a judge, a career that demanded a large amount of dedication and time. He began to think about the other things he wanted to accomplish in his life apart from his career.

“I would have been quite happy to continue and be a judge for years to come," said Seagram. "But for me, personally, just because of my makeup, I knew that it was going to continue to consume most of my life.”

He said that he also realized that he wanted to learn other things, such as playing guitar and writing.

“So if you're going to do it, you better do it now because there's no guarantee on how much time you're going to have.”

Seagram said it was not long after that he decided to pack his bags and travel across Canada to perform as a street busker in major cities, singing and playing guitar for passersby.

In early 2022, Seagram said he was shocked by the atrocities that were being reported amid the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said that not long after the war began, he decided he would donate his street busking funds to contribute to Ukrainian humanitarian relief.

"The bombing in Kyiv had been massive,” he said. “The Red Cross had a humanitarian relief fund specifically for that purpose. So I wanted to do something.”

Visiting cities such as Vancouver, Toronto and Victoria, he noted a memorable experience in Montreal's metro station that stuck with him.

“I saw this one young man, probably late teens…I could see on his face that he was reading the sign. I could see his face kind of lit up. So he bought into the idea of the sign and the performance," he said.

Seagram said the man threw his backpack on the ground, unzipped it and started to rummage through it.

"He pulls out a granola bar and puts it in the case and gives me a nice smile, and I say, 'Thank you,' and off he goes," he said. "I figured he was so invested in the opportunity that was being presented that even though he didn't have any coins, he wanted to leave something. He wanted to give something. He wanted to be part of it. So that's what he did. He gave what he had, which was a granola bar."

Inspired by these and the plethora of other interactions he had while performing on the street, he documented his time doing so, writing down thoughts, feelings, smells and the experiences he had following the decision he made to change his life.

After returning home to the Kootenay region, he came across an opportunity to organize his experiences to share with the world.

“As luck would have it, there was a writing workshop being put on at Taghum Hall,” he said

Seagram said he began writing short stories while subsequently searching for other sources.

“I was looking at my notebooks from the trip ... and I was thinking, 'There's some good stories in here.'”

He shared some of his work with his workshop peers to canvass interest.

"I generally got a thumbs up from them, and that kind of encouraged me to string a bunch of them together to try and create something; try and create something out of all the journaling that I'd done while I was on the trip," he said.

His completed book, No Judgment and Other Busking Stories, chronicles the challenges he faced and insights gained while driving from city to city and meeting people through his street performances. Copies will be available on Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m. at the Nelson Public Library.

When asked what he hoped for people to take away from the book, Seagram explained that he wrote it without the goal of invoking a specific reaction from the readers.

“I didn't write it hoping that somebody would feel a certain way or think a certain way,” he said. “If anything, maybe just a sense of the potential that we all still have for mutual trust and kindness despite the differences that we have.”