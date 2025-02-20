Whitewater Ski Resort celebrates national ski and snowboard day

Photo: Samantha Holomay

Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort will be participating in an annual nationwide event that encourages people to get outside and hit the slopes for the culture.

National ski and snowboard day on Feb. 21 encourages Canadians to celebrate the mental and physical benefits of skiing and snowboarding.

Whitewater’s Kyle Cacador-Florence said that more people have been hitting the slopes this year to take advantage of the improved snow conditions.

“Our busiest day of the season so far was Feb. 1, right as we were amid that storm cycle,” said Cacador-Florence.

Whitewater had a huge 50-centimetre snowstorm at the beginning of the month, making for some of the best skiing days of the season. Riders have also been enjoying some of the resort's expansions, such as the 60-acre Goat Slide terrain expansion.

“Visitor numbers have been up significantly over last year's drier winter, and it's been incredible to see how much our community and visitors to the Kootenays are getting out and enjoying all that winter has to offer up."

Cacador-Florence said that he only expects it to get better.

“We're expecting some more snow throughout the week, and it looks like that will continue through the end of February and into March as the polar vortex has moved south, and precipitation looks to remain steady over the next few weeks.”

Cacador-Florence noted that while January was drier than usual, the snow base built up in November and December has allowed for the resort team to groom more runs to allow beginner and intermediate skiers to improve their skills.

Forecasts suggest that steady snowfall throughout February into March will keep the conditions ideal.

The hill will also be hosting the annual Kootenay Coldsmoke Powderfest from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23 to provide riders the opportunity to celebrate the culture with clinics, competitions and ski-themed arts.

For more information on the clinics' schedules and how to register, visit the Whitewater Ski Resort website.