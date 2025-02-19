Avalanche Canada advises backcountry riders to remain aware of weak snow layers

The latest avalanche forecast for the Kootenay region suggests moderate danger across all elevations, with slabs of loose dry avalanches causing concern.

According to Avalanche Canada, A buried weak snow layer continues to pose a risk due to the slab of snow being formed above it.

A Feb.17 report shows that whumping (a sudden drop in the upper snowpack caused by the fracture of a lower snow layer) and rider-triggered avalanches have reinforced the need for caution and awareness in the backcountry.

With the new fall expected to shift winds by mid-week, terrain conditions could change. Avalanche Canada advises individuals using the backcountry to watch for warning signs such as cracks, sand settling snow, and to research recent avalanche activity in the area before their departure.

As winter conditions continue to evolve, those heading into avalanche terrain should stay informed, equip themselves with the appropriate safety gear, and check for the latest updates before travelling.

For more tips on how to stay safe during the winter season, click here or visit Avalanche Canada to check for avalanche conditions.