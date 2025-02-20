Kootenay Lake Chamber of Commerce survey reports reduced ferry sailings have triggered economic hardships for businesses

Photo: Valerie Farcelais

The ferry strike is causing severe financial strain on East Shore businesses, with 29 per cent of respondents reporting that they have lost between $5,000 to $10,000, according to a Kootenay Lake Chamber of Commerce (KLCC) survey.

The Feb. 13 report suggests that the tourism and hospitality industries are the sectors that have been the most impacted, along with retail, professional services and agriculture.

As of Feb. 18, contract negotiations remained unresolved. However, the BCGEU told Castanet that negotiations between the workers and Western Pacific Marine are ongoing, and the union’s case for strike action will be heard again by the LRB soon.

The KLCC survey reported that 47 per cent of businesses have lost $1,000 to $5,000, 12 per cent report they have lost over $10,000, citing cancelled bookings, fewer guests and damaged regional reputation as the main causes.

In the retail sector, reduced customer traffic, lost sales, and cancelled event participation were the main facets reported to have impacted businesses' bottom lines. Twelve per cent of respondents also reported that they had to lay off staff due to the reduced sailings.

The agriculture sector has also experienced staff shortages, an increase in retraining costs and transportation disruptions due to the lack of resources.

Residents from the impacted communities have also reported a decline in overall activity and fewer people travelling for work or leisure. Additionally, if the strike continues into the peak tourist season, financial losses could persist.