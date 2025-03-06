The RDCK will be brining back their seasonal summer camps for youth

Photo: Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK)

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is once again offering its popular summer camps for youth aged five to 12 in Nelson, Castlegar, Creston, Salmo and the Slocan Valley.

Each year, more than 1,500 children participate in programs that aim to provide engaging experiences for youth across West Kootenay.

In addition to general summer camps, the RDCK offers specialized camps designed specifically for youth aged nine to 12. According to the RDCK, these programs feature expert-led instruction in various activities.

“The specialized camp is designed to offer a specific, high-quality instructional program taught by a local expert. These camps provide an opportunity for campers to try something new or foster their interests with a high-quality program.”

While the full list of summer camp offerings is still being finalized, the RDCK has outlined the general structure for each day.

General camps will be led by RDCK staff and will include activities coinciding to age groups such as games, crafts and interactive experiences.

At the specialized camps, attendees will spend part of the day receiving hands-on instruction from local experts in fields such as dance, cooking, photography and outdoor sports.

In 2024, specialized camps included:

Dance (led by local dance studio instructors)

Aerial arts

Cooking

Paddle Camp ( kayaks and paddle boards)

Disc Golf

Photography

Archery

Art (printmaking with a local artist)

Registration details

Camp details will be available online in April 7. Registration opens in April 14 at 7 a.m.

“We also offer Spring Break Camps. Kids can expect to play games, create works of art, spend some time on the ice and enjoy the pool. Our Spring Break Camps run Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., from March 17 - 21 and March 24 - 28. There are still some spots left,” the RDCK told Castanet in an email.

For more information on camp offerings or to register, visit the RDCK website starting in April 7