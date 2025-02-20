Nelson author launches book at Nelson Library about busking across Canada

Photo: Submitted Philip Seagram.

In early 2022, Philip Seagram left his lengthy legal career and embarked on a cross-Canada journey, busking along the way.

He set a sign in front of him that invited people to give or take money as they wished. In No Judgment and Other Busking Stories, Seagram chronicles the challenges faced and insights gained while driving from city to city and meeting people through his street performances.

Music and literature lovers alike can expect some great stories and even a few songs at Seagram’s book launch, which is a free event happening on Saturday, March 29, 7 p.m, at the Nelson Public Library.

At the time of Seagram’s journey, it was the tail end of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine had just begun. As he drove across the country he busked, playing guitar and singing his own songs on downtown streets.

The balance at the end of each day was given to Ukraine humanitarian relief. The book is about various experiences Seagram had during this trip. It’s about music, human connection and how people get along in the world.

Philip Seagram is a former criminal lawyer and provincial court judge who has lived and worked in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, the Okanagan/Similkameen, and the West Kootenay. Now a late-blooming singer-songwriter, writer, and cross-country ski instructor, he lives with his wife, two horses, a dog and a cat on a small acreage near Nelson.

“This is a book I never expected to write, but I’m stoked, and a little terrified, to see it launched into the world,” he said.