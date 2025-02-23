Selkirk College students achieve podium finish at international business competition

Photo: Bob Hall School of business students at Selkirk College, Jaspreet Kaur (left) and Deepak Kumar Angurala (right) took part in the prestigious Mike?s Bikes World Championships where they finished third overall.

A team of two Selkirk College students have earned an incredible milestone with a third-place finish at a renowned global business competition.

Representing one of the smallest institutions in the competition, school of business students Jaspreet Kaur and Deepak Kumar Angurala took part in the Mike’s Bikes World Championships where the pair’s skill, determination and innovative thinking rivalled the best in the world. Competing against teams from larger universities and colleges across the planet, the two international students showcased exceptional business acumen by navigating the complexities of running a virtual bike manufacturing company.

Kaur and Angurala’s remarkable performance earned them a coveted spot on the podium, a first for Selkirk College in this prestigious event.

“It’s an incredible feeling to represent Selkirk College and make it to the podium,” said Kaur. “We worked hard to analyze data, forecast market trends and make strategic decisions. Competing against larger institutions made this achievement even more special.”

Pride in accomplishment was echoed by Kaur’s teammate.

“We’re proud to show that students from smaller colleges like Selkirk can compete at the highest level,” said Angurala. “The support we received from our coach and peers was invaluable, and this experience has taught us lessons we’ll carry into our future careers.”

Selkirk College accounting instructor Mike Konkin was the team’s coach, praising their achievement as a testament to their dedication and the quality of education provided at Selkirk College.

“Jaspreet and Deepak demonstrated exceptional teamwork and strategic thinking throughout the competition,” said Konkin, a veteran instructor in the school of business and local entrepreneur. “Their success reflects the hard work they’ve put in and the collaborative, hands-on approach we take in our business program. To see them excel on a global stage is an incredibly proud moment for all of us at the college.”

The Mike’s Bikes competition is a business simulation game that requires teams to manage virtual bike companies by making real-world decisions in areas such as marketing, production, research and development and finance. Competing against teams from well-known institutions across the globe, the local students’ third-place finish highlights the strength and potential of learners from smaller colleges.

Selkirk College prides itself on fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for students, including those from diverse international backgrounds. With its small class sizes and experienced instructors, the college offers students personalized learning experiences that prepare them for success in their professional lives.

This achievement by Kaur and Angurala not only shines a spotlight on their individual talents, but also underscores the calibre of education and mentorship available at Selkirk College.