Provincial board set to weigh in on ferry strike and contract negotiation impasse

More strike action could arise in the aftermath of the latest B.C. Labour Relations Board ruling depending on the consequence, the union is warning, as contract negotiations continue in the West Kootenay inland ferry strike.

In a statement to Castanet (Nelson) on Tuesday morning, the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) claimed negotiations between the workers and Western Pacific Marine are ongoing and the union’s case for strike action will be heard again by the B.C. Labour Relations Board (LRB).

“We are confident that our right to take job action on the cable ferries will be reinstated by the LRB after the reconsideration hearings,” the union stated. “Further job action will be based on the outcome of the LRB hearings next week.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 12 the employer confirmed there was still no resolution to the contract negotiation impasse with BCGEU workers, a situation that has been ongoing since early November.

“Both parties have been in mediated negotiations over the past two weeks,” said Odai Sirri, Western Pacific Marine general manager. “Negotiations are on-going this week as both parties continue to work towards a long-term collective agreement.”

The BCGEU admitted there has been “some progress through mediation at the labour board” at the negotiation table, but the points of contention remain wages, auxiliary benefits, training, work and schedules.

“Our proposals are identical to those agreed to at WaterBridge,” the union claimed.

In October, WaterBridge Ferries and the BCGEU reached a tentative agreement that met “the requirements for sustainable service that we laid out at the beginning of bargaining,” the union had said.

The regional district has already been preparing for further strike action, having petitioned the province in late January to have the inland ferry services in the West Kootenay be categorized as essential services.

A letter from electoral area E director Cheryl Graham requesting the province legislate that inland ferry services be categorized as essential services was endorsed by the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board on Jan. 16.

Area E’s non-incorporated communities of Harrop and Procter as well as Area I’s community of Glade — all water-access only settlements — were recently threatened by the restriction of cable ferry services through job action allowed by the B.C. Labour Relations Board (LRB).

The LRB had allowed the union to put pressure on contract negotiations with its employer in early January by moving from on-demand services to a limited and fixed amount of crossings. The Kootenay Lake ferry crossing — from Kootenay Bay to Balfour — has been under strike action with limited sailings since late November.

The decision caused panic in the rural communities on both sides of Nelson since the cable ferries were the only accessible link for around 900 residents to commute to work, school, healthcare appointments and most services.

“I’m not taking sides in a labour dispute at all. My only concern is for the health and safety of the residents that live in the RDCK,” said Graham. “I don’t know if this ruling was made by someone who has never been to the area, to Harrop-Procter or to Glade, but to rule that eight runs would be sufficient to meet the basic needs of the people in Harrop-Procter is woefully inadequate.”

The letter was sent to Premier David Eby and the Minster of Transportation and Transit, Mike Farnworth and asked that “a determination be made on the minimum number of daily sailings that would be required to be maintained for each crossing.”