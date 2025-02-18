Coldest Night of the Year descends on city in annual fundraising walk

Photo: Contributed

If you thought it was cold now, wait until Saturday.

On Saturday, Feb. 22 there will be hundreds of Nelsonites out walking together on the cold, dark streets of the city to raise awareness and funds for those impacted by homelessness.

Organized by the Nelson CARES Society, the Coldest Night of the Year is an annual fundraiser for the Ready for Home program, which operates out of Ward Street Place.

The Ready For Home program provides supports to homeless individuals ready for housing, individuals newly housed and those at risk of losing their housing. At the core of Ready For Home are paid staff members who work one-on-one with individuals to find housing, to transition into affordable housing and to sustain them in their existing accommodation.

“The goal of the Ready for Home program is to stop the cycle of homelessness and work one-on-one with individuals to maintain their stable, affordable housing,” said fund coordinator Stephanie Myers. “This program provides transitional and stabilization supports for individuals with physical, emotional, and mental health challenges.”

Supports include creating individual action plans, setting up appointments, providing referrals and establishing a sense of belonging and community. The Housing Support staff works closely with each of the 40-plus residents of Ward Street Place.

“The data shows conclusively that if we can support people to stay housed for a period of two years, re-entry into homelessness is significantly diminished, and health outcomes are dramatically improved,” said Myers.

“The issue of affordable housing and the unhoused can seem insurmountable, which can sometimes leave folks feeling frustrated and helpless. The Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk is a very tangible thing people can do to directly support 40 of our neighbours to stay safely housed at Ward Street Place.”

People can walk, donate or volunteer to help the cause.