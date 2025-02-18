Nelson’s Special Olympics BC to host polar plunge to raise funds for programs

Photo: Special Olympics BC Nelson

Come get chilly for a good cause.

Nelson’s Special Olympics BC, and the Nelson Police Department (NPD) will be hosting a fundraiser on March 1 to help raise funds for the continuation the organizations programs and competitions.

The Polar Plunge event will be held at Lakeside Park. Participants, including athletes, will jump into Kootenay Lake to raise awareness and show their gratitude for the donations.

Nelson’s own long-time Special Olympics athlete ambassador for the Polar Plunge, Raf Greenway, will be taking the plunge along with the other athletes to help raise awareness about the impact of the Special Olympics programs.

All of the funds will stay within the local community by going towards funding year-round programs. In addition, the donations will provide opportunities for personal achievements, skill-building and competitions for individuals with disabilities.

Anyone ready to leap into Nelson’s chilly glacier waters to show support can register as a participant or team by clicking here. Next, visit Lakeside Park in March 1 at 1 p.m. Or, you can donate to the cause by visiting the official fundraising page.