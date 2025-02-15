Boil water notice issued for the Lister water system

Photo: GRAN, Wikimedia

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued a boil water notice for users on the Lister water system.

The system — located in the community of Lister, within RDCK electoral Area B — had the boil water notice issued as a precautionary measure due to depressurization of the distribution system.

The RDCK and Interior Health recommend that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water.

Owners of all public facilities must post a boil water notice at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off). As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the boil water notice.

"The RDCK will be taking measures to reduce risk; water quality will be monitored, and the public will be notified when the RDCK is able to lift the boil water notice," a statement from the RDCK read.