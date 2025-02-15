A Columbia Basin Trust bursary helps students reach for their academic dreams

Photo: submitted College of the Rockies Columbia Basin Bursary recipient Ashley Giesbrecht.

Pursuing an academic goal is an exciting journey filled with new experiences, people and opportunities. But for many students, financial challenges can make it difficult to focus entirely on their studies.

Columbia Basin Trust is helping ease this burden through the Columbia Basin Bursary program, delivered in partnership with College of the Rockies, Selkirk College and Okanagan College. In the last school year alone, 210 students received over $122,000 in financial support.

"We know that access to education can transform lives," says Johnny Strilaeff, President and CEO of Columbia Basin Trust. "By reducing financial barriers, we are helping students focus on their education and position themselves for meaningful and successful careers."

Ashley Giesbrecht: An opportunity to dive deeper

Last year, Ashley Giesbrecht completed her final practicum at East Kootenay Regional Hospital as part of College of the Rockies’ Bachelor of Science nursing degree and became a registered nurse. The bursary gave her the financial freedom to focus on her studies and take full advantage of the program.

“Instead of dividing my focus between part-time jobs, the bursary gave me the chance to concentrate on my studies and immerse myself in practicum opportunities, which are so important to the hands-on nature of my nursing program,” she says.

It also meant she could stay in her hometown.

“I was able to stay in my community, be in school with my friends and get the support I needed from my family. Doing my nursing degree in Cranbrook was an amazing experience, and I have great mentors here who will really support me as a new graduate. This is where I want to live and start my career.”

Photo: submitted Selkirk College Columbia Basin Bursary recipient Jaden How.

Jaden How: Growing in a small community

Now in her second year at Selkirk College’s registered nursing program, Jaden How is balancing a demanding academic schedule. Classes, labs, placements and studying take up most of her time, and receiving the Columbia Basin Bursary has been a huge help.

“It’s a demanding program, and I was so grateful to receive the bursary,” she says. “It has allowed me to focus on school and put my energy where it’s needed most.”

Growing up in Nelson, she saw the opportunity to stay close to home while preparing for a meaningful career in the West Kootenay.

"Choosing to stay local has been really beneficial for me," she says. "The smaller class sizes support my learning needs and have helped me build personal connections. I like living in a smaller community, and having that support network has made a real difference in my education."

Photo: submitted Okanagan College Revelstoke campus Columbia Basin Bursary recipient Alexi Mostert.

Alexi Mostert: Outdoor ambitions take shape

Completing the final semester of the Tourism Management program at Okanagan College’s Revelstoke campus in 2024, Alexi Mostert embraced the chance to study in her hometown—especially given her passion for the outdoors, recreation and tourism.

“The bursary allowed me to take the diploma program to start with,” she says. “It also supported me in pursuing my education further, as I was able to take part in the co-op program, too, working right here in Revelstoke for a local rafting business. This helped me decide that what I really want to do in my work is tourism marketing.”

Her experience at Okanagan College broadened her career possibilities.

“The college helped me make new connections in the industry. The instructors are so knowledgeable and supportive, and being here really expanded my opportunities. There were so many extra learning experiences in a small outdoor-focused town like Revelstoke that just aren’t available in a bigger centre. I feel lucky to have had the chance to do my program here.”

Supporting students close to home

Since 2012, Columbia Basin Trust has supported students across the region with over $1.1 million through the Columbia Basin Bursary program. By reducing financial barriers, the program enables students to focus on their education and stay in their home communities while pursuing their dreams.