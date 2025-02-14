Location and funding still being sought to restore full coordinated service for street culture

Photo: File

The last word on the HUB has not been spoken.

Still operating two days per week in part of the Salvation Army building on Vernon Street, the coordinated access HUB proponents are still looking to find funding and a location to establish an expanded service, or one comparable to the five-day-per-week service which closed March 31, 2024.

The service was, and is still, well utilized, said executive director of ANKORS and the co-chair of the Nelson Committee on Homelessness (NCOH), Cheryl Dowden. The NCOH had its two-year Union of B.C. Municipalities grant end and force the closure of the HUB last year.

“People need store front, they need access, so having services downtown is really key,” she said. “We are looking for, ideally, a good location and sustainable funding to keep it going in our community.”

It has to be in a location that works for everyone, and it has to be supported with the proper funding, she explained, in order for the best practice model of everything under one roof to flourish again.

“We have some funding but we can’t operate (the HUB) five days per week, or seven days per week,” she said. “If that (funding) is a possibility we would have a further conversation with” the Salvation Army on expanding services at the location.

The HUB offered people access to a variety of health and social services, an episodic overdose prevention site, and a warm place to eat and relax. Although it wasn't a shelter, it did provide almost everything else an unhoused person might need, said Dowden.