Despite sporadic precipitation in region, snowpack percentage of normal climbs up

Photo: Contributed

The West Kootenay’s snowpack is below normal levels but it is inching upward, according to the latest B.C. River Forecast Centre’s snow survey.

As of Feb. 1 the West Kootenay snowpack is 76 per cent below normal throughout the region — having risen two per cent over the last two weeks (74 per cent) — and is ahead of the current provincial average of 72 per cent.

The Feb. 1 date is particularly important, considering it is the typically the “penultimate indicator” of the snow accumulation season, with only two or three months of accumulation remaining. The snowpack in the West Kootenay has been dropping since Jan. 1 when it was recorded at 94 per cent.

History shows approximately 80 per cent of the annual B.C. snowpack accumulates by March 1 and peak snowpack occurs mid-April.

“Despite the currently low snowpacks in most regions, changes can still occur in the overall snowpack and seasonal outlook,” noted the report from the B.C. Rivers Forecast Centre.

“With indicators in the current La Nin?a and seasonal forecasts for below-normal temperatures over this period, there is a possibility for snowpack levels to rebound to closer to normal levels.”

However, if the ongoing dry weather conditions remain, the snowpack may continue to lower relative to the seasonal percent of normal, despite cooler conditions. Areas with below normal snowpack show early concerns for drought conditions amplifying in the spring and summer.

A widespread moderate precipitation event over the southern half of the province occurred in the last couple days of the month, the report noted, an occurrence which stopped several locations from reaching new record lows for January precipitation.

Weather during the first week of February was generally colder than normal and marked a quick return to drier conditions

Snowpack serves as a natural reservoir, gradually releasing water during the spring snowmelt, recharging rivers, streams, wetlands, lakes and groundwater.

A reduced snowpack level poses a threat to the availability of freshwater critical for agriculture, community water systems and ecosystem health.