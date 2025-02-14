Ministry claims three-year process of review for resort proposal still underway

Photo: File Selkirk Mountains.

The Zincton all-season resort proposal is currently mired in the second stage of a three-stage resort review process, according to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport on Thursday.

The controversial proposal has been stalled in the second stage for over three years while the province works “with the proponent to address the potential issues and impacts identified within the formal proposal review.” As well, the province is working with area First Nations to “consult on implications to their interests.”

The project contains lift-served (20 per cent of the terrain) and backcountry skiing in Goat Pass, with a tenure running from Whitewater Creek to Kane Creek, adjacent to Highway 31A. Around 80 per cent of the tenure is proposed to remain undeveloped for backcountry skiing and touring. A nearby section of private land is expected to house a village.

If that project were to advance to a master plan review, the applicant, New Denver’s David Harley, would be invited to draft a resort master plan — a comprehensive plan that includes technical studies and planning details.

“A decision to advance to the master plan review stage does not allow for resort construction or operation,” the spokesperson wrote in an interview with Castanet (Nelson).

But over 1,600 people (1,603) hope it never gets to that stage. They had signed a “Stop Zincton!” online petition at one point, lobbying the Mountain Resorts Branch in an attempt to stop approval on the plan to build the backcountry ski resort in the Selkirk Mountains.

It was argued that the entire proposed development — including the village and the recreation area — would disrupt a wildlife corridor between two provincial parks. The area has been petitioned to the province for some time as a protected place since it is considered a corridor for grizzly, wolverine, mountain goats and western toads and other critically endangered species in the region which the government has spent years and taxpayer dollars on to protect.

In March, 2022, the Mountain Resorts Branch said a decision on the project was not forthcoming, four months after the public comment period on the Zincton project officially closed on Nov. 23, 2021.

The Mountain Resorts Branch project team — part of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development — was reviewing and summarizing the comments from the public, stakeholders, agencies, local government and First Nations, explained Jennifer Isaac, media relations officer with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, at the time.

Isaac had said the information would be provided to the proponent to respond to and address any issues, interests and concerns that are identified.

“The review of the formal proposal will inform an interim agreement decision, which if approved, would allow the proposal to move forward into the final, most intensive stage of review and planning, the master plan review stage,” she explained.

There was no defined timeline for decision points within the province’s all seasons resort review process, Isaac noted.

Three years later, the spokesperson on Thursday noted, “There are no defined timelines for decision points within the province’s all-seasons resort review process.

“The province is committed to ensuring a comprehensive review process of the Zincton all-season resort proposal that considers all environmental, community, social and economic elements are undertaken to inform decisions about the development of this area.”

Further updates on the project will be provided through the ministry’s website.