New program to recover more organic waste material from commercial sector launches

The question of how to engage and generate more affordable participation in organic waste recycling in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors in the region has been asked.

The answer may lie within the establishment of a pilot program — the Organic Waste Diversion Program at the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) — to subsidize separated organic waste tipping fees for commercial customers.

Recently approved by the RDCK board of directors, this initiative was brought forward to provide education and advocacy for affordable, effective solutions to business’s waste disposal needs.

“By diverting compostable materials from mixed waste, businesses have the opportunity to both save money and help the environment,” noted a press release from the RDCK on Thursday.

The pilot tipping fee subsidy program is approved for the industrial, commercial and institutional (IC&I) sector until January 2026, at which time the outcomes of the subsidized tipping fee will be reviewed by the RDCK board.

In addition to the tipping fee subsidy, the RDCK resource recovery department will provide up to a $400 rebate for businesses in Nelson and surrounding areas towards the purchase of collection containers and supplies for starting organics recycling in their operations.

The $400 rebate is available for the first 25 participants on a first come, first serve basis, with application requests being sent via email to the resource recovery department organics coordinator: [email protected].

Cutting to the costs

Disposal cost of source separated commercial organic waste is currently subsidized at 65 per cent lower than mixed waste ($55/tonne compared to $166.50/tonne).

The price of $55/tonne is a specific organic waste disposal rate for the IC&I sector. The standard organic waste tipping fee is currently $106.50/tonne.

This subsidized tipping fee is available at all RDCK facilities where organic waste disposal infrastructure exists (Grohman Narrows Transfer Station, Ootischenia Landfill, Creston Landfill, and Central (Salmo) Transfer Station).

Further afield

The rebate program may be available to other municipalities and areas with access to organics disposal, should the business community express interest.

Access to organics disposal is available to those with collection services, or who can self-haul commercial organic waste to an RDCK disposal facility.

“Commercial organic waste hauling services have been confirmed as available in the Nelson area, so now is a great time to connect with your contracted waste collection service provider or reach out to the RDCK to be connected to potential services,” the release read.

RDCK staff are also able to provide education, and program implementation support at the request of a business. Staff can provide operation managers with front and back of house waste sorting recommendations, collection bin sitting support, and liaise with waste haulers to advocate for affordable, safe, and effective services.

