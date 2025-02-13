Latest Canada Cup ski mountaineering race brings vertical adrenaline

Photo: Whitewater Ski Resort

It was a pure, uphill adrenaline rush for the competitors and spectators at the Ymir Climber last weekend at Whitewater Ski Resort.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Ymir Peak in the Selkirk Mountains, the weekend of ski mountaineering races brought together Team Canada “skimo” athletes with local and visiting recreational skiers alike.

As a part of the 2025 Canada Cup Series, the event highlighted the resort’s rugged terrain and offered participants an incredible challenge in three distinct events — the vertical race, individual race and relay race — each designed to test endurance, technical skills and determination.

“Racers faced both on- and off-piste conditions, navigating Whitewater’s in-bounds terrain as well as its pristine backcountry areas,” said Kyle Cacador-Florence, Whitewater brand director.

On Friday in the vertical race it was a pure uphill challenge, starting at the Day Lodge and finishing at the top of the Raven Chair.

“Although the vertical race covered less distance and elevation than the individual race, it proved to be intense, with competitors pushing themselves to the limit the entire time,” said Cacador-Florence.

Finishing first in the men’s division was Adam Mertens with a time of 23:49, followed by Grant Flagler with a time of 24:07 and Clement Tixier with a time of 24:48. On the women’s side, Alison Walford was the fastest with a time of 29:20, with Alex Smith in second with a time of 31:11 and Chantal Badger in third with a time of 33:26.

On Saturday in the individual race participants moved across all aspects of Whitewater — both in-bounds and out-of-bounds — covering an impressive elevation gain of 1,440 metres over 13 kilometres.

“With multiple ascents, descents and boot packs, this race tested both strength and technical ability, as well as sheer determination,” said Cacador-Florence.

On the men’s side, Akio Kato finished first with a time of 1:46:37, Clement Tixier was second with a time of 1:48:17 and in third was Grant Flagler with a time of 1:48:28. Alison Walford won the women’s side with a time of 2:02:11, Alex Smith was second with a time of 2:24:18 and Marissa Krawczak in third with a time of 2:58:33.

On Sunday the relay race was a fast-paced team event that “brought out fierce competition and camaraderie,” said Cacador-Florence.

Featuring short sprint circuits, the relay race also previewed the event’s debut at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Akio Kato and Alison Walford finished first with a time of 24:40 while Grant Flager and Chantal Badger were second with a time of 29:16.