Action demanded by Opposition MLAs on Kootenay Lake ferry, cable ferry workers’ strike with essential services designation 

Photo: File photo Kootenay Lake ferry.

The B.C. Conservative official Opposition is lending its voice to local politicians in calling for the designation of inland ferry service as essential.

The Opposition labour critic, Conservative MLA for Prince George-Mackenzie, Kiel Giddens, called on Labour Minister Jennifer Whiteside on Wednesday “to immediately intervene and designate the services as essential” under Section 72 of the Labour Code.

Contract negotiations between the B.C. General Employees’ Union workers and Western Pacific Marine have been ongoing for several months, with strike action beginning Nov. 3. The situation boiled to the surface when the B.C. Labour Relations Board allowed the union to put pressure on contract negotiations in early January by moving from on-demand services at the two cable-ferry locations to a limited and fixed amount of crossings.

The decision caused panic in the rural non-incorporated communities of Glade, Harrop and Procter — all water-access only settlements — since the cable ferries were the only accessible link for around 900 residents to commute to work, school, healthcare appointments and most services.

In late January, a letter from electoral Area E director Cheryl Graham requested the province legislate that inland ferry services be categorized as essential services for B.C. residents was endorsed by the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board (Jan. 16).

“Even with the MLA for Kootenay Central, Brittny Anderson, missing in action, the Minister of Labour has the ability to help these residents now before they face more serious health and safety issues or lose their livelihoods,” said Giddens.

“The NDP government has failed to do anything to support the resolution of this dispute between the union and employer. That’s why I’m calling on Minister Jennifer Whiteside to immediately direct increased essential service levels to a minimum of six sailings daily to protect the health and well-being of residents in the Kootenay Lake region.”

Strike action had reduced ferry sailings across Kootenay Lake — from Crawford Bay to Kootenay Bay — from 10 daily trips to just three.

On Wednesday, Castanet (Nelson) reported there was still no resolution to the contract negotiation impasse between the two sides.

“Both parties have been in mediated negotiations over the past two weeks,” said Odai Sirri, Western Pacific Marine general manager on Tuesday, Feb. 12. “Negotiations are on-going this week as both parties continue to work towards a long-term collective agreement.”

The LRB has failed to recognize residents’ feedback in its decision on essential service level, said Langley-Abbotsford MLA and Conservative transportation critic, Harman Bhangu.

“We respect the union’s right to negotiate, but families can’t be left stranded without access to work, medical care, and essential supplies. Three sailings aren’t enough — at least six are needed to keep people moving safely,” he said.