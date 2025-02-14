Nelson man takes cleanup into his own hands after broken glass triggers flat tire

Photo: Daniel Pipe

A longtime Nelson resident took it upon himself to clean up a large amount of debris that was scattered across Taghum Beach this past week.

Daniel Pipe said he was out for an evening walk with his dog when he noticed a glint of light reflected on broken glass bottles near a fire site in the back area of the parking lot at Taghum Beach. Despite his efforts to clean up the mess, Pipe noted that some trash remained frozen under an inch of ice.

“I went over and I could see that there were a lot of broken bottles and pallets; you could tell that there's nails in there. The next day, I went back in the daylight, and I could see that that was indeed the case.”

Pipe said the situation became even more concerning after he encountered a group of youth gathering for survival training. One of the adult volunteers expressed to him that he had already gotten a flat tire, presumably from the leftover debris.

Beyond the tire damage, Pipe also expressed concern for dogs and families in the area. However, he said that there is no one to blame.

“People usually are fairly respectful,” he said. “There was a fire pit 25 feet away. They could have just thrown the pallets in the fire pit and their bottles too.”

Among the ideas he had for avoiding this kind of littering, he suggested offering free dumping areas located near or at the dump, as he believes the cost and time might be a factor that has caused illegal dumping around Nelson.

“If you're struggling financially, you can go ahead and dump that truckload of junk right in the dump there ... so it's not left out in the community,” he said.

According to Pipe, and other community members who praised his efforts after he posted the dilemma on social media, some were inspired to join him in future cleanups.

For now, Pipe plans to return to the beach once the weather warms up to continue cleaning.