Fifth case of chronic wasting disease confirmed in province, Kootenay region

Photo: Wikimedia Commons A deer visibly showing signs of chronic wasting disease.

The drive for five is successful as the province has confirmed the fifth positive case of chronic wasting disease in the Kootenay region, with four cases from the area near Cranbrook.

In order to shed some light on the growing concern, chronic wasting disease (CWD) awareness and information session is planned for Cranbrook on March 13 at 7 p.m. in the Heritage Inn.

The event is being hosted by the East Kootenay Wildlife Association (EKWA), with support from the B.C. Wildlife Federation (BCWF), the Kootenay Wildlife Heritage Fund, the Big Game Records Club of BC, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers of BC, and the Oceola Fish and Game Club.

An overview of the provincial government’s CWD management plan will be presented by Holger Bohm, a wildlife biologist and ungulate specialist for the Ministry of Water, Lands and Resource Stewardship. Bohm’s work has focused on large mammals through more than 20 years in wildlife management in Europe and Canada.

Recent research and other CWD mitigation strategies will be presented by emergency management and ecology consultant Jessica Russel, who has proven success working on national-scale programs.

Russel’s presentation “Approaches to managing Chronic Wasting Disease: What we've learnt from elsewhere and what it means for B.C.” will review the situation in B.C., disease management principles, and ways to get ahead of the spread of CWD.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions of the experts after the presentations.

“With new cases being confirmed in the Kootenay region, this is a perfect time for conservationists and interested citizens to review what has been done to-date and what other options are available to slow the spread of CWD,” said Glenn Flynn, past president of the EKWA and a director at the BCWF.

So far, CWD cases in B.C. are confined to the East Kootenay, which presents an opportunity to use hunting pressure to help control its spread. A study released in January led by U.S. government biologist Wynne Moss found that “maintaining hunting pressure on adult males is an important tactic for slowing CWD epidemics within mule deer herds.”

“While prevalence remains very low, the B.C. Wildlife Federation believes we have an opportunity to take decisive action to limit its spread,” said BCWF executive director Jesse Zeman in a press release. “The recent study conducted in Wyoming concluded that hunting is the best tool for managing CWD, meaning B.C. has the tools and opportunity to keep prevalence low.”

Further afield

All cases to date have been found within a chronic wasting disease management zone that includes 14 wildlife management units in the Kootenay region, but outside of the Nelson and local management zones.

Measures are in place, however, within the East Kootenay zones to continue to collect data to help mitigate the risk of disease spread, the province maintains.

“Ongoing vigilance, preventative measures and enhanced surveillance are critical to managing chronic wasting disease and protecting cervid populations and the communities that rely on them,” said Akriti Tyagi, media relations with the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship.

People can keep submitting their deer samples since information gathered during the ongoing response is helping inform longer-term chronic wasting disease management, in collaboration with First Nations and other partners.

Take action

Most infected animals will not show any symptoms of the disease.

However, if anyone sees any deer, elk, moose or caribou exhibiting symptoms such as weight loss, drooling, poor co-ordination, stumbling, or generally sick with no obvious reason, report it to the 24/7 Report All Poachers and Polluters Line at 1 877 952-7277 or the B.C. Wildlife Health Program.