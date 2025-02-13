Creston council pushes for affordable housing tax exemptions and increased library funding

Photo: Flickr

The Town of Creston says it's actively trying to address issues related to affordable housing as the province's affordability crisis continues to pressure local governments.

During a Feb. 11 Creston municipal council meeting, elected officials reviewed a previous request for a decision from the chief administrative officer urging the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) to call for a property transfer tax exemption for local government housing corporations.

The issue stems from a concern that municipal housing corporations are still required to pay provincial property transfer tax when purchasing land. This includes property that is donated or leased from the local government itself.

The council endorsed a resolution to be forwarded to the Association of Kootenay-Boundary Local Governments for consideration. The proposal will also be submitted to UBCM members for future review.

Push for increased provincial library funding

Council also discussed the need for increased provincial funding for public libraries, citing the province's growing population and the shortage of funds for local library services.

“In the past 15 years, the province's population has grown 29 per cent while public libraries have continued to rely on stagnant provincial funding to provide services in increasingly challenging circumstances, including addressing the province’s important goals of enhancing economic growth, reducing costs for families, and making communities safe,” the request stated.

The town’s chief administrative officer issued a request for provincial funding for libraries, calling for the province to increase annual core funding for libraries to $30 million.

According to the proposal, “public libraries continue to meet these goals by supporting the economic and social health of their communities, providing information and services for consumers, individuals seeking employment and career enhancement, entrepreneurs and small businesses, providing critical locations of refuge during emergencies, and supporting the process of reconciliation with Indigenous people.”

The request also urges the UBCM to call on the provincial government to recognize the evolving challenges facing public libraries and their role in keeping costs low for British Columbians.

Next steps

Council will continue reviewing these proposals at the next meeting scheduled for Feb. 24.