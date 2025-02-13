Teck Kootenay Cup tests young skiers skills as they compete against former olympians

Photo: Nelson Nordic Ski Club

The Nelson Nordic Ski Club (NNSC) hosted the Teck Kootenay Cup 2 on Feb.8-9, where young skiers were put to the test.

Over the weekend, genders and age groups were mixed, leading to a unique blend of matchups, and some U16 racers faced off against Master Skiers.

NNSC’s Tessa Francis said that skiers from Nelson, Rossland, Valhalla, Castlegar and Grand Forks joined to compete.

“Dawson Abraham, one of our top male skiers, went head to head with a former Olympian from Rossland,” said Francis.

Due to a small participant pool and other simultaneous cross-country competitions, the participant pool was smaller than expected. Despite this, Francis said she was pleased with the turnout.

“It was a great grassroots event,” she said.

The weekend started with a kings court format race, where skiers competed in three heats. The course featured what are referred to as “camel bumps,” which added an element of surprise, with some skiers catching air mid-race.

Sunday’s races switched to a classic technique format with interval starts. Francis said the event was particularly important for the younger and first-time racers. Several bunnies (U6) and jackrabbits (U8-14) participated in their first-ever races.

“It was a really good introduction for a lot of the younger kids to get a feel for what racing feels like," she said.

Notable NNSC performances included Gabriel Janz (U16). Janz is also set to compete at the BC Cup race in Prince George on Feb. 21. In addition, he will also participate in a biathlon camp.

NNSC racer Casey Geddis placed second in the (U6) 250-metre classic race, while fellow NNSC member Forbes Florence took third place.

The next Teck Kootenay Cup event will take place in March. 8 in Rossland.

To keep up to date on upcoming NNSC events, visit their website or click here.