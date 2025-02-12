RDCK says residents will be impacted by water main break until tomorrow morning

Photo: Flickr

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued an emergency water restriction due to a water main break that could impact roughly 4,802 residents.

The RDCK stated on Feb. 12 that the Lister Water System will not be able to be fixed until further notice and that the majority of users will experience water outages as a result.

“The RDCK is asking users that have water supply to limit use to drinking water only. Customers will be updated as to when the water supply will be restored once the break is assessed,” they wrote in a news release.

Residents residing in Electoral Area B could be impacted, which includes these communities:

Canyon

Erickson

Lister

Huscroft

Rykerts

Arrow Creek

Yahk, Goatfell

Kingsgate

Kitchener

Glenlily

Goat River Bottom and the Lower Kootenay Band (Yaqan Nukiy) of the Ktunaxa Nation

The RDCK will notify water users as soon as the system has been rectified. They also noted that a precautionary Boil Water Notice will be issued once water is restored, followed by more information and instructions on how residents should proceed.