Nelson  

Here's what could become more expensive for Salmo residents in 2025

Salmo seeks fee increases

Village staff presented a draft budget review at the Salmo village council meeting on Feb.11 that included proposed increases to property taxes and utilities fees.

The 2025 budget overview includes these key highlights.

  • A $46 annual increase in the municipal portion of property taxes for an average single-family home (valued at $374,000) in 2025.
  • Waste collection fees rising by $15 annually ($1.25 increase per month).
  • Increase water fees by $25 per year ($2.10 per month).
  • Wastewater and sewer rates would go up by $32 per year ($ 2.66 per month).

The total increases in property-related expenses for the average household are projected to be $9.28 per month, or $118 per year.

In addition, the budget presentation also included a discussion involving the village's fiscal reserves and long-term planning. While the village has been setting aside funds for future capital projects, the current reserve balance is not large enough to handle a major infrastructure crisis.

The villages' proposed strategy for increasing reserve funds includes:

  • A seven per cent increase in water rates, including a 3.1 per cent increase to cover inflation costs and 3.9 per cent allocated to reserve contributions;
  • A slow rebuilding of reserve funds over the next five years; and
  • Consider alternative funding sources such as grants to offset costs.

The council will resume budget discussions at the next city council meeting scheduled for Feb. 25.

