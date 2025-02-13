Salmo’s 2025 budget plan won't include a tariff response, according to village staff

Photo: Village of Salmo

Salmo village council held its first budget discussion for its 2025-2029 financial plan at a Feb. 11 meeting.

During the discussion, the council and community members inquired about the village's preparedness, or lack thereof, for potential tariffs that could impact the budget.

“Staff only has the authority to spend this amount, which is kind of normal business as usual. If the emergency comes up, we're coming to the council to ask for money,” a village representative explained.

A major concern raised by council pointed out that without a contingency plan, the village could be vulnerable to financial strain given the situation that tariffs impact local costs.

Village staff did, however, explain that excess revenue put into reserves could be used as a viable option when an emergency arises. While the village has been setting aside funds for future capital projects, staff explained that the current reserve balance is not large enough to handle a major infrastructure crisis.

Council members acknowledged that a more proactive approach, such as phasing in smaller infrastructure improvements each year, would be more pragmatic rather than waiting for major projects to become unaffordable.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to further evaluate the financial risks related to tariffs and to explore potential amendments to the budget to enhance the village's financial resilience.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Feb.25.