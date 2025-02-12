Kootenay Lake ferry sailings cancelled for statutory holiday on Feb. 17

Photo: FaceBook screenshot Kootenay Lake ferry.

All sailings will be cancelled on the Kootenay Lake ferry crossing for the Family Day statutory holiday due to a “crewing” issue.

DriveBC is reporting a travel advisory starting Monday, Feb.17 at 6:30 a.m. that will last until Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. due to the issue, cancelling all sailings.

“As per essential service order, no service at Kootenay Lake on statutory holiday,” the site warned.

There is still no resolution to the contract negotiation impasse between the BCGEU workers and its employer Western Pacific Marine, a situation that has been ongoing since mid-November.

“Both parties have been in mediated negotiations over the past two weeks,” said Odai Sirri, Western Pacific Marine general manager on Tuesday, Feb. 12. “Negotiations are on-going this week as both parties continue to work towards a long-term collective agreement.”

No mention was made if the cable ferries servicing Glade and Harrop/Procter would be affected by the crewing issue.