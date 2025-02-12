School graduation rates increase as three-year graduation plans take effect for grade 10-12 students

Photo: Frances Maika Graduation rates across SD8 are at their highest ever, with 91 per cent of students earning their high school diploma in 2024. Here, J.V. Humphries Secondary School students in Kaslo celebrate while their families look on.

More students crossed a high school stage to receive a Dogwood Diploma last spring than ever before in School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake).

Every one of the 13 years a child spends in school is important and a key step toward the goal of seeing that student graduate from high school, said superintendent of schools, Trish Smillie.

"That our graduation rates continue to improve is a testament to the hard work of every educator and every employee in our district and the quality of education across SD8," she said. "High rates of school completion are also evidence of great cooperation within and between our families of schools and all staff who support them.”

Data from the 2023-2024 school year shows a 91 per cent graduation or “completion” rate, up 10 per cent from five years ago in the 2019-2020 school year. This places SD8 three per cent above the provincial average of 88 per cent.

The upward trend also applies to Indigenous student graduation rates. Last year, 93 per cent cent of Indigenous students graduated, an 18 per cent increase from five years ago, and well above the provincial average of 74 per cent.

Students with diverse abilities are also completing high school at higher rates than in years past. In all, 78 per cent of students with diverse abilities completed Grade 12 last year, two per cent higher than the provincial average of 76 per cent.

“I know I speak for every trustee on our board when I say how gratifying it is to see concrete evidence that most students in SD8 are completing their education," said SD8 board of trustees chair, Dawn Lang.

"We will continue to work toward every student in SD8 graduating from school with the intellectual, social and emotional and career skills they need to succeed in life. We know we’re heading in the right direction, and it feels great to say that. My heartfelt thanks to all SD8 staff, students and their families, and to our board for collectively setting a positive direction for the district."

Secondary schools develop a three-year graduation plan for each student and that plan is updated and reviewed three times annually by the school and district academic review team.

The graduation program sets the requirements to exit the K-12 education system and ensures students are graduating with the knowledge, competencies and skills they will need to transition successfully into higher education, training or the workforce.