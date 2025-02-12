Theme for Heritage week in Rossland celebrates joys of past, link to future

Photo: Tourism Rossland

People can explore the rich pastimes of Rossland’s history and celebrate the joys of the past that continue to enrich lives today during Heritage Week Feb. 17-23.

Heritage week is also an opportunity to reflect on Rossland’s strong relationship with sports and recreation and recognize how people spent their free time, whether it was through skiing, golf, tennis, swimming, hiking, hockey or simple social gatherings.

These pastimes not only reflect the values and priorities of their time, but also highlight the creativity and resilience of the people who lived here before us, said Bonnie Chappell, chair of the Rossland Heritage Commission.

“We invite everyone in Rossland to step back in time during Heritage Week and reflect on how sport and recreation have played a key role in shaping our community,” she said.

“With features such as the oldest outdoor pool in the province, the oldest ski operation in Western Canada, a 120-year-old tennis court, century-old golf course, and a trail system that traces its origins to the 1860s Dewdney Trail, sports have been a defining part of Rossland's identity.

“By exploring these pastimes, we gain a greater appreciation for how leisure activities have influenced the culture and community we enjoy today. Take time this week to uncover something new about the pastimes that have shaped the heritage of the place you call home.”

The Rossland heritage commission preserves Rossland’s local history, maintaining a full heritage register that captures all the buildings and sites that have played a significant role in the city’s history and continues to research and add to this register to ensure the ongoing capturing and preservation of the elements that make Rossland unique.