Kaslo gears up for traditional Family Day event: Winter of the Forest

Photo: Brittny Anderson

This long weekend, the village of Kaslo, along with other Kootenay towns, will be celebrating Family Day in style.

Held at the Kaslo airport, the Winter of the Forest event is back for another year of community fun and tasty treats for residents of all ages.

The free Family Day event will include soups, hot dogs, drinks, sledding, ski rentals, forest hikes, snow carving and a snow mound for kids.

Educational aspects of the event will focus on fire hazard awareness from FireSmart safety personnel who will be in attendance educating residents on how to fire-smart their homes.

The event that has been around since 2001 is almost all set. However, the event needs a few more helping hands to assist with setting up, taking down, serving and slinging hot drinks, and anyone who can donate a long candy thermometer.

“I think if people wanted to get involved with food and beverage service there still may be a couple of vacancies in there,” said one of the event organizers, adding that all donations for food and beverage go towards the Kaslo Housing Society.

There are some new features such as maple candy, and the weekend will also see the return of the human dogsled race.

If you’re interested in volunteering or learning more about the event, people to contact [email protected], or visit the Kaslo Winter in the Forest Facebook page for more information.