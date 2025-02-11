Interior Health once again recognized as a top employer in B.C.

Photo: Submitted

One of the most exceptional places to work is right in your backyard.

For the second year in a row Interior Health (IH) — which operates Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson — has been named one of the province’s top employers for 2025, a designation that recognizes employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

“This recognition is a testament to the quality and character of people we continue to recruit, train and retain,” said IH president and CEO Susan Brown in a statement. “We recognize that what we do each day contributes to our aspiration to build a supportive and compassionate culture, which translates to positive patient experiences and the well-being of the people we serve.”

BC's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. The program evaluates factors like workplace, work atmosphere, benefits, time off, employee communications, performance management, community involvement and training and skills development.

This year marks the 10th time IH has received this recognition.

“No matter when or where you start, there will always be an opportunity for professional development and career growth at Interior Health,” said Dr. Shallen Letwin, IH vice president of human resources and professional practice, in a press release.