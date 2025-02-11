Nelson artist colours outside of the lines in homecoming show at Nelson Museum

Photo: Contributed

New York-based artist Amelia Ford works within the confines of the traditional still life painting.

Or does she? Although the composition of her subjects remains true to the form, the deeper meaning behind the objects transcends the items themselves, a glimpse of which will be available to Nelsonites when her homecoming show — “Vessels” — opens at the Nelson Museum, Archives and Gallery on Friday.

Finding inspiration in the works of Vanessa Bell, Ethel Sands, Gluck and Berthe Morisot — female impressionists who share her interest in challenging the traditional style — Ford uses many of the same objects but foregoes the dusty symbology of death and religion and replaces them with modern themes of femininity, sexualization, and dehumanization.

The female form is a common thread between Ford’s current study in still life and her earlier work. Pieces such as “Embrace” (2022) feature unsettling images of both man-made and natural female bodies, highlighting how women are often treated as objects.

She uses materials like plastic and human skin to explore the idea of women being seen as part-human, part-object, where it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s artificial.

“How is sustainable social equity possible without the acknowledgement of unsustainable objects? I view these objects as evidence of inequality, and the evidence exists among us, with us, and for us,” wrote Ford in an artist statement for the 2022 group show The Assembly // Sustainability at the Alternator Gallery in Kelowna. “I present this evidence as a blow-up doll, both environmentally and socially unsustainable, a fake plastic body is humanized to dehumanize us.”

Examples of both distinct periods in Ford’s emerging career will be on display in “Vessels.” Ford — originally from Nelson — will be in attendance at the opening and will also be participating in events at the Nelson Museum in the weeks following. Vessels runs until May 24 in Gallery B.

“There is confidence and opulence in the lines and colour on display,” said Nelson Museum Curator Arin Fay. “Amelia brings a mature style to her work. The themes and critical inquiry that are carried through the works are not imposed but emerge, revelling in colour and shadow and questioning the world in which we live.”

Born and raised in Nelson, Ford graduated from LV Rogers Secondary in 2018 and completed her Bachelor of fine Arts at the University of British Columbia Okanagan in 2022. She has participated in exhibitions throughout the Southern Interior as well as in New York, where she currently lives and works, and is pursuing her Master of Fine Arts degree.