Ostrich farm lawyers claim CFIA filed a judicial review to move cull forward

Photo: Katie Pasitney

Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood has said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is seeking a judicial review of the Jan. 31 injunction order.

According to the Universal Ostriches Farm Inc’s lead counsel, Michael Carter, the CFIA filed documents on Feb. 7 asking the federal court to hear a motion.

The agency argued the injunction order, which delayed the cull of 400 ostriches for 30 days beyond the Feb. 1 deadline, was too vague and failed to clearly outline provisions within the statute that would allow the CFIA to proceed with the cull.

The farmers say the CFIA is arguing that the order applied only to them, not the CFIA, meaning the cull could move forward.

Lawyers say the CFIA has also requested that Justice Battista preside over the matter to clarify his order. A hearing is likely to take place in the coming days.