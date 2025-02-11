Energy savings for ongoing Civic Centre upgrade not matching with original estimate

Photo: Timothy Schafer

The original energy savings estimated for the Civic Centre as a result of its upgrade will not be met, says the city’s chief administrative officer.

Kevin Cormack told city council on Feb. 4 during its first business meeting of the month that the target revealed to the Ministry of Environment officials during the initial grant writing phase will not be realized.

Coun. Jesse Woodward had asked if the city would be cutting 30 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions from city-owned buildings just by upgrading the Civic Centre.

“No, we are not going to achieve those original estimates,” said Cormack. “Originally we thought most of the work was going to go into energy upgrades but we found the trusses needed to be reinforced and that was the bigger part” of the upgrade.

In September 2023 Cormack estimated the Civic Centre accounted for 30 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions from Nelson municipal facilities.

There were three different scopes associated with the project: low carbon and heritage renewal; the Civic Theatre renovation; and accessibility upgrades.

The project would upgrade roof components, insulation and windows, but it would also build up resiliency by replacing the cooling system, the heating system and installing an HVAC system.

Chris Johnson — the city’s general manager of Community Planning, Climate and Infrastructure — said the city had to go through the calculations again and it came back quite a bit lower.

“When we realized it was going to be a structural repair … we found we were still going to be able to make some gains and we got it back up a level we never thought we would achieve,” he said. “There still is a substantial gain in doing this work.”

A measure on where those energy savings will land won’t be known until the project is complete.

Cormack said the contractor is close to getting out of the Civic Theatre part of the building. One of the trusses could only be reinforced from one side but an engineer assessment called for a permanent post to carry the weight.

“So that is some additional work that is being done,” said Cormack.

But the whole ceiling has been sheathed in drywall and is awaiting painting.

“Hopefully, by the end of this month we should be out of there and then will be into the Dance Umbrella side and finishing up there,” he said.

On that side there is a plan for a hybrid gas-electric furnace, with the addition of new windows. As well, the attic space has been retrofitted with new insulation.