Nelson  

Nelson hosts 2025 Kootenay Teck Cup

Skiers race and brace the cold

The Nelson Nordic Ski Club hosted the Kootenay Teck Cup over the weekend.

Feb.8-9 brought on some of the winter's coldest conditions the province has felt this winter, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. However, that didn’t stop skiers of all ages from representing clubs across the Kootenay Boundary region.

Saturday’s races featured three heats of freestyle sprints, while the Sunday competitions started with classic techniques.

For more information about the next cup and other upcoming ski events, visit the Nelson Nordic Ski Club website or click here.

