Village set to turn 132 and preparations have begun

Photo: Village of Kaslo

The Village of Kaslo is turning 132 this summer, and all the birthday festivities are on the top of the agenda for the next city council meeting.

The village plans to deliberate efforts that will go into creating a new poster for the July 9 celebrations. The council also needs to decide how advertising for the event will be implemented.

In addition, the city will also discuss the activities and decorations at the event, which will include help from Kaslo Community Services and flowers for the Citizen of the Year award.

Council will determine how the Citizen of the Year award will be advertised to community members and the submission deadline date.

FireSmart and WildSafeBC are expected to be present and provide seminars while assisting with setting up and taking down the event.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for today.