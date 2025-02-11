Nelson Osprey promote new captain after 15 years in Canadian Armed Forces

Photo: Captain Brittnee Wallin

The Nelson Osprey Air Cadets have promoted commanding officer lieutenant Brittnee Wallin to the rank of captain after 15 years as a cadet and officer with the Canadian Armed Forces.

While she was sworn in on Jan.15, captain Wallin said obtaining the role has been a goal of hers since she was 18 years old.

“I did almost cry when I was promoted,” said Wallin. “I did a happy squeal, and I sent the information to my family right away."

Captain Wallin has been the commanding officer of the 561 since June 2024 and was promoted by the zone training officer for the Kootenays, succeeding Major Kevin Debiasio.

Photo: Captain Brittnee Wallin

“I went through the cadet program, and as I started getting older, I was like, ‘You know what, I want to give back to the program,'" she said.

She rejoined the program, becoming a volunteer officer in 2015. Moving up from lieutenant, she has gradually prepared to fill the shoes of becoming a commanding officer before earning her new captain rank.

“Now I feel like I'm ready for it, which is also a big thing. I don't feel scared about this new chapter. I'm excited,” she said.

She said that she couldn't contain herself when she learned that she would be moving up in the ranks. In November 2024, she took a one-week course that focused on conflict management and mentoring to better prepare for the role.

“I think made me feel even more prepared to fill in the shoes of a captain and the commanding officer,” she said.

The role of captain differs from being a cadet in its duties and leadership opportunities. Captains are placed in different positions to lead a group of peers in addition to managing the overall operations of the Nelson Squadron. Although she will lead the Nelson unit for three years, Wallin said that she plans to stick around to offer assistance to anyone who needs it.

“If Nelson still needs me, then I'll stay on," she said. "I've also thought about seeing if the Nelson Sea Cadets need help."

Wallin hopes to ‘pay it forward’ by mentoring young cadets, just as past officers did for her.

“So I can give back what everybody else has been giving me.”