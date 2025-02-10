Nelson man accused of setting simultaneous fires pleads guilty

Photo: Samantha Holomay

A Nelson man accused of setting simultaneous fires last summer pleaded guilty in court.

The accused, David Travis, appeared in court on Feb. 4 after being charged with three counts of following a string of fires set in and around Gyro Park on July 24.

The first fire was discovered near the playground, and the others were spotted near the 1000 of block Front Street close to the Chahko Mika Mall.

Travis was subsequently detained and arrested the same day and released in September on the condition that he attend a rehab program in Kamloops. He was also ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

He pleaded guilty to all three counts of arson, and the sentencing hearing is scheduled for March. 4.