Nelson's Ted Hargreaves receives nod for B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame in class of 2025

Photo: Hockey Archives Ted Hargreaves on Team Canada, circa 1960s.

One of the biggest gifts to hockey and the city of Nelson is now being recognized on the provincial stage.

Ted Hargreaves was an amateur and professional hockey player, coach and educator for many years in the city, and he was recently inducted posthumously into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame in Penticton as part of the class of 2025.

Hargreaves left an extraordinary legacy in Nelson and Canada, said his long-time friend, teammate, co-coach, golf partner, fellow educator at Trafalgar, and tennis partner, Bill McDonnell. As with Ernie Gare Sr., both lived exemplary rich lives prior to their earlier than expected deaths from cancer and ALS, respectfully, he said.

”Sometimes we may overuse legacy, but in Ted's case his impact throughout our community truly deserves ‘legacy’ attached to his name,” said McDonnell, a legacy himself in the sports and recreation realms in Nelson.

“Ted was an incredible human who was much loved and respected by all. His calm demeanour was appreciated both on and off of the playing surface, and extended into the classroom.”

And across the country. Born and raised in Saskatchewan, Hargreaves spent three seasons with the Foam Lake Flyers of the Saskatchewan Amateur Hockey Association-Intermediate from 1958 through 1961 prior to joining the Melville Millionaires of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Hargreaves played three seasons in Melville and won an award as the league’s most gentlemanly player in 1964. After a season with Brigham Young University, he joined the Canadian national team in 1965 and played at his first international tournament in 1967, winning a bronze medal at that year’s World Championships.

The next year Hargreaves donned the maple leaf again when he represented Canada at the 1968 Winter Olympics, playing in seven games, scoring one goal, and helping his team take home a bronze medal.

For the third year in a row he represented Canada, this time at the 1969 World Championships, and soon joined the Tulsa Oilers of the Central Professional Hockey League, in addition to playing five playoff games with the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Totems.

Hargreaves remained with the Oilers for the 1970-1971 season, but missed many games due to a broken ankle. That next year saw him arrive in Nelson when he signed as a player/coach (1971) with the Maple Leafs of the Western International Hockey League.

He stayed with the Maple Leafs until 1973, during which time he played 14 playoff games with the Spokane Jets in 1972 when they won that year’s Allan Cup, given annually to the senior men’s ice hockey champions in Canada (despite the fact that the Jets were American). That time led him to the World Hockey Association where he suited up for the Winnipeg Jets in 1973-1974, rejoining the Maple Leafs in 1974 as alternate captain and skated with them until he retired in 1977.

Although retired, Hargreaves picked up a whistle and a new chapter began as a hockey coach and school teacher in Nelson, until his 2005 death, one day shy of his 62nd birthday. That same year he was awarded the Gordon Juckes Award for his efforts in the development of amateur hockey at the national level.

And for almost 20 years he also acted as the provincial coach for the British Columbia Amateur Hockey Association, overseeing all the programs province-wide. He did a lot of work to develop amateur hockey in B.C.

Since 2006, B.C. Hockey has given out the Ted Hargreaves Scholarship to young hockey players who also excel academically.

“Ted gave back to the community and in doing so influenced many young players as their coach, with progressive skill development and life-skills as illustrated by the various awards bestowed upon him,” McDonnell said.

He was also an artist who illustrated instruction manuals for Hockey Canada.

“Ted’s students highly respected him and were truly engaged in his social studies classes, highlighted by his artistry,” said McDonnell. “Historical events were beautifully illustrated and wittily expressed via Ted's art interpretations.”

— with information from Wikipedia