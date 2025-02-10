Pacific Coastal Airlines introduces Trail shuttle service to improve reliability for West Kootenay during winter

Photo: Pacific Coastal Airlines Passengers boarding Trail shuttle.

A new bus service linking the West Kootenay to the Lower Mainland is now in operation, minimizing the effect of weather in the Kootenay flight equation.

Offered through Pacific Coastal Airlines — which has operated as a B.C.-owned, regional airline for 38 years — the company launched its Trail shuttle service on Feb. 3, an initiative designed to support passengers travelling between the West Kootenay and Vancouver during the winter months.

In operation since Jan. 27, the service is a solution to mitigate weather-related travel disruptions for the region’s residents, businesses and tourism. The idea is ground transportation would be utilized between Trail Airport (YZZ) and Penticton Airport (YYF) during inclement weather, minimizing travel disruptions for passengers in the region, offering the ability to connect onto flights at the Penticton Airport.

“This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to further improve reliability for passengers, even when weather challenges arise,” said Johnathan Richardson, vice president of commercial for Pacific Coastal, adding that it “is a significant step in strengthening connectivity for the West Kootenay.”

From Oct. 1 to March 31 each year, the airlines’ operational team monitors weather forecasts daily and — if inclement weather is expected in the Trail area — Pacific Coastal Airlines will designate a Trail shuttle day, offering a combined flight service between Vancouver and Penticton, along with a ground shuttle between Penticton and Trail.

On those days people will be notified by 9:30 a.m. about their re-accommodation options, with an adjusted timeline:

Passengers originating from Trail will be required to be present at the Trail Airport by 11:15 a.m. as the Trail shuttle will depart at 12 p.m.

The estimated arrival time of the shuttle at the Penticton Airport is 4:30 p.m. when passengers will board a flight to Vancouver.

Passengers originating from Vancouver or an earlier connecting point will be accommodated on flights arriving at the Penticton Airport. The Trail shuttle will depart from Penticton Airport at 5 p.m. and the estimated arrival time of the shuttle at the Trail Airport is 9:30 p.m.

Further afield