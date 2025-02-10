The City of Rossland could have paid parking downtown in the near future

Photo: Samantha Holomay

As the City of Rossland gears up to implement the key elements in the newly revised 2025 Strategic Plan, Mayor Andy Morel says metered parking is on the city’s radar.

“This time of year, we're challenged by the influx of tourists with the ski season for Red Mountain Resort, and our downtown core is our only business community in the town," he said.

The city has offered free parking in the downtown for years but is considering changing the current model in response to an influx of tourists and steady population growth. Morel said the city’s robust retail presence requires timed parking so retailers can maintain turnaround customers.

“We want that as well,” said Morel. “We don't want parking spots to be tied up all day, or even a good part of the day."

Nelson has had paid parking downtown for years, however, one common objection amongst locals is the lack of dedicated spots for city staff and employees working downtown. Morel said that the city plans to supplement this issue by allocating those spots to specific locations.

“Parking for staff, for example, needs to be off the main street," he said. "That needs to be behind businesses in other locations, and people need to be encouraged to walk to work."

Morel noted that another factor contributing to the lack of available spots has been partly due to motorists leaving their vehicle in one spot for long periods while visiting the nearby ski resort.

“There are a few things that we need to sort out,” said Morel. “Like most communities, bylaws are complaint based, and it's costly.”

He added that parking has been an issue on council's to-do-list for a while and acknowledged that, along with infrastructure improvements, parking will be one of many components the city plans to tackle in the coming years.

“We don't have dedicated parking attendants at this point, and to be able to afford that, you've got to go to some kind of a paid parking system.”