How a Nelson small business owner stays course amid reported sales drop

Photo: Samantha Holomay

The Nelson small-business sector is one of the many across B.C. struggling with the rising cost of doing business.

A February business barometer from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business suggests that confidence among small business owners is shrinking.

A business outlook survey released Feb.6 showed small business sales in B.C. dropped by five per cent during the third quarter of 2024.

Heidi Bell, owner of Berkana Wool Shop in Nelson, supplies natural, locally dyed yarn and handmade products. She said small business owners should prepare for the stamina required based on her own experiences and the challenges she faced during the pandemic.

"I mean, obviously the biggest challenge was COVID, but it did start before that. I felt like a bit of a fish out of the water at the beginning.”

According to the survey, 42 per cent of small business owners noted insufficient product demand and wage costs as two major constraints affecting general business health. However, the current state of business health improved marginally in January.

At first, Bell’s shop was located in the downtown core but not on Baker Street. Wanting more exposure, she decided to move to a location closer to the downtown strip, which she said helped her boost sales.

“So I did it and invested in redoing the inside of this (shop) so that I could have my wool shop —no regrets,” said Bell.

Handcrafting has always been a part of her family’s culture. While she previously worked in administrative positions, opening up a wool store felt like a natural progression.

“It made me happy, and so it was kind of a natural fit.”

Bell had never owned a store before but learned throughout her journey how many factors can impact the bottom line. Despite challenges along the way, she said she noticed a shift in customer habits since the pandemic wound down, in part due to young people picking up new activities.

“I noticed a change around five years ago,” she said, adding that customers would express that they would rather support a local store than shop on Amazon.

"Which I wasn't hearing so much at the beginning."

Bell said this was perhaps because she didn’t have as wide of a customer base at the time. She also emphasized the importance of community building and regularly hosts knit-alongs for people of all skill levels.

Photo: Samantha Holomay

“We have classes. And then also people will just come in between appointments or meet a friend here and finish and have their coffee."

She also keeps in touch with adjacent business owners, who will assist one another if any challenges arise.

“We sometimes almost have staff meetings while we clean the snow off the front sidewalk.”

Another reason Bell has built such a strong rapport with her customers stems from the advice and encouragement she offers.

Photo: Samantha Holomay

With many people popping in and out of her shop, she takes her time with each customer, offering advice on how to tackle complicated stitches or re-spinning their yarn.

“I've just noticed repeated customers, even the ones that are not local, come back,” said Bell. “ They want to chat and tell you, remember that blanket that I knit for my grandchild? Well, here's a picture.”

Although recent data shows that small businesses in B.C. have been struggling, Bell doesn't discourage anyone from starting their own. She does, however, offer this valuable input.

“Prepare yourself," she said. "I wish I would have started this earlier in my life—I started in my 50s— and I think I would have had a lot more energy."

“That being said, it is a dream.”