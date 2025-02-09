Mother calls police after snowmobiling son doesn’t report in

Photo: Contributed

Nelson Police Department officers were called by a mother reporting that her son and his friend hadn’t returned home after a day of snowmobiling on Friday, Feb. 7.

The men had planned a day in the mountains and been expected home by 4 p.m. When they had not returned by 6:30 p.m., the concerned mother reported their absence. Police took immediate action to try and locate the pair.

Just under an hour after the report had been made, the son contacted police and explained that he had issues with his snowmobile, which had delayed him outside of cell service. Police confirmed that he was safe and well.

“We would like to commend this family for taking all the right actions,” said NPD special Const.

Silk Edwards. “Having a safety plan in place and making sure someone knows where you’re going and when you’re expected home is always a good idea when going into the backcountry.”

If people have concerns that someone is missing or may be in danger, don’t hesitate to contact the police department, said Const. Edwards.

Calls for service

Members of the Nelson Police Department responded to 86 calls for service in the city of Nelson during this reporting period (Feb. 2 to Feb. 8).