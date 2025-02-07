Ymir Climber ascends to the top of the ski mountaineering race calendar this weekend at Whitewater

Photo: Whitewater Ski Resort

Some of the fastest ski mountaineering racers in the world will be descending on Whitewater Ski Resort this weekend for three days of The Ymir Climber.

An integral Canada Cup event, the weekend will feature vertical, individual and relay races that approximate a ski tour with ascents being a mix of on- and off-piste skinning and boot-packing, and descents including everything from groomed runs to backcountry skiing.

The terrain — containing all of the characteristics of a West Kootenay backcountry with an array of bowls, ridges and peaks — is expected to challenge even the most fit ski mountaineering athletes as they go head-to-head and test their endurance, technical skills and mountain savvy. To qualify for the points series and national team consideration, athletes must compete in this race category.

“These meticulously-crafted courses will challenge competitors to navigate both in-bounds terrain via dedicated uphill tracks as well as Whitewater's pristine backcountry, uncovering hidden gems and lesser-known zones,” noted the race website.

The races take place in the Selkirk Mountains, beneath the silhouette of Ymir peak, with a vertical race, individual race and a relay race to finish the weekend. Although there are age categories — junior (18 and under), adult, masters (over 50) — there are only two divisions: elite and “heavy metal,” for participants with traditional backcountry skis/split-board, boots and bindings.

The events begin Friday around noon with the check-in for the vertical race. It starts at the Day Lodge and ascends Quartz Ski Way, Silver King Ski Way and Ymir Ski Way to the top of the Raven chair. The course is a single ascent — an elevation gain of 457 metres — over 3.24 kilometres completed entirely on skis or a split-board with skins.

On Saturday, vertical races are staged, starting at 9:30 a.m., with the race going over 12.21 km. with an elevation gain of 1,525 m.

Moving into Sunday, relay races take place with the qualifying round starting at 10 a.m., wrapping up with the podium in the base area at 2 p.m.

“In this 2026 Winter Olympics event, teams of two alternate circuits, with elite competitors each racing twice and Heavy Metal competitors each racing once, as they skin up Jackpot (with a boot pack under the Silver King chair) and descend Silverledge,” read the race website.

Each circuit lasts about 15 minutes with 120 m. of vertical over a distance of 1.65 km.