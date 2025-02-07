The Village of Salmo is reminding residents to submit grant applications by Feb.19

Photo: Salmo Village Office Google Maps Screenshot

The Village of Salmo is reminding residents that applications for the Columbia Basin Trust Resident Directed (ReDi) Grants are due by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.

The purpose of the grants is to provide flexible, community-based funding to support local projects that enhance Basin communities.

The funding is delivered annually to the Trust's government partners, including the regional districts of East Kootenay (RDEK), Central Kootenay (RDCK), and the Kootenay Boundary (RDKB).

The funds will also be available to residents of the City Revelstoke, the Town of Golden, and the Village of Valemount.

The Indigenous partners included are as follows: ?aq’am; ?akisq’nuk; Lower Kootenay (Yaqan na?kiy); Tobacco Plains Indian Band (?akink’umtasnuqt?it); and the Shuswap Indian Band.

There is $1,515,940 available for the 2025-2026 granting cycle.

All proposals must be in agreeance with the Trust’s mission and go towards supporting local needs.

For more information, visit the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) website before the Feb.19 deadline, or click here.