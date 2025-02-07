BC Highway Patrol cracks down on roadside safety violations

Photo: Flickr

BC Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down and move over when approaching emergency or roadside vehicles with flashing lights to keep workers safe.

As part of a February road safety campaign, authorities are reminding motorists of the risks of speeding around safety personnel.

“Slowing down for flashing lights isn’t just a courtesy—it’s the law,” said Cpl Michael McLaughlin of BC Highway Patrol.

“Roadside workers and first responders are in high-risk environments, and this simple action can save lives.”

According to WorkSafeBC, the province reported nine fatal incidents and 71 serious injuries among roadside workers due to vehicle accidents between 2014 and 2023.

These incidents resulted in over 30,770 lost workdays, and more than $16 million in insurance claims.

The BC Motor Vehicle Act Regulations states that motorists must reduce speed and shift lanes when stopped vehicles display red, blue, or yellow flashing lights. This applies to police, fire, ambulance, tow trucks, utility, maintenance, and construction vehicles.

Officials are emphasizing that commuters remember the 70/40 rule:

On roads with an 80 km/h or higher limit, drivers must slow to 70 km/h or less.

On roads under 80 km/h, drivers must slow to 40 km/h or less.

Ignoring the law comes with a $173 fine, but police said the real cost is much greater.

“We’d rather see drivers follow the law than issue tickets,” said McLaughlin. “A moment of patience can prevent a tragedy.”

With enforcement stepped up across the province, BC Highway Patrol urges all drivers to do their part:

"Slow Down. Move Over. Keep Workers Safe."