Early morning fire engulfs a car garage in Trail

Photo: The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

A fire broke out in Trail early Thursday morning, engulfing a garage and nearly damaging a nearby home.

Fire crews said they responded to the scene at 1435 Third Ave. after receiving a call just after 3 a.m., and found a garage structure fully involved.

Deputy fire chief Glen Gallamore of the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR) said that the crew arrived minutes after the call was received.

“Crews took a defensive approach, as the fire had already started to extend from the detached garage to the main residence," he said.

Gallamore explained that the crew’s focus was on extinguishing the fire and preventing it from spreading further.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it reached the nearby home. The two occupants residing in the home, the resident and their roommate, managed to escape unharmed.

Gallamore confirmed that the cause remains undetermined due to the extent of the damage.