The Pierre Family: Black pioneers in the West Kootenay

Photo: BC Archive A family collage from MaBel Collins family collection.

Each February, Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Black communities in Canada, listen to their stories, and learn more about the contribution of Black settlers to the country's history.

As a part of this recognition, Castanet is highlighting the stories of some of the earliest recorded Black settlers in the Kootenays.

The Pierre Family

The Pierre family was among some of the earliest settlers in British Columbia, contributing to both Victoria and the Kootenay region. Despite their popularity, their legacy has largely been forgotten.

Journalist and Nelson Museum and Archives member Greg Nestroff noted in his blog that unlike other racialized groups, newspapers at the time didn’t highlight the Pierre's Black identity— perhaps a reflection of their respected status in the community.

Thomas Pierre

Originally from Washington, D.C., Thomas Pierre moved his family from San Francisco to Victoria B.C. in 1862, and was a part of a wave of Black settlers invited by Governor James Douglas. A merchant tailor, Pierre ran a business on Yates Street with his son John before selling it him.

John Pierre

Photo: (BC archive) Change purse and business card with one of John Pierre?s poems on the back, from MaBel Collins's (granddaughter) personal collection.

Born in Victoria in 1965, John Pierre married Georgianna Sharp, whom he had five children with. After Georgianna’s death in 1900, Pierre left to join his brother Sam’s cleaning and dyeing business.

He also worked as an agent for the Tontine Saving Association, selling diamonds through installment plans.

Pierre remarried in 1904, but the marriage ended in divorce. By 1911, he and his daughter Hester were living at 608 Baker Street in Nelson with other Black community members.

John remained in Nelson until 1935, retired to Victoria, where he died in 1938. Despite running a business for over 35 years, he is rarely remembered today. In fact, he was probably one of the most the preeminent Black settlers in Nelson.

This reflected the esteem in which he was held: the newspapers didn't find it necessary to point out he was Black, whereas they would make a point of noting if someone was Chinese or "Doukhobor" (Russian).

Samuel Deal Pierre

Photo: BC archive

According to BC History, Samuel Pierre was born 1871 and was the first Pierre family member to fully settle in Nelson, arriving in 1897.

He founded the Nelson Cleaning and Dyeing Establishment, advertising services for clothing repairs and alterations. In 1900, his brother John joined him, but he left for Washington in 1903.

Hester Louise Pierre-Waggener

Hester Pierre attended school in Nelson where she was one of the few black students. She passed her highschool entrance exams in 1909 and later moved to Yakima Washington.

She became Hester Louise Pierre-Waggener after she married Charles Waggener. The couple raised nine children together.

Her youngest daughter, MacBel Collins, recalls her mother having a strict up bringing due to her father's harsh and high expectations.

After her husband's death in 1938, she briefly returned to Nelson to live in his estate, which included a boat that was built in the city named Alleas.

Despite the Pierre family’s deep roots in the region, their contributions remain largely unrecognized.