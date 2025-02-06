Creston emergency warming centre extends operations amid cold snap

Photo: pixabay

An emergency warming centre in Creston will remain open overnight until the morning of Feb.12, with the possibility of further extensions depending on weather conditions.

With a cold snap gripping the West Kootenay, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning, with the temperatures expected to drop significantly over the coming days.

The centre first opened on Jan. 31 and operates nightly from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Those in need can visit the centre located at 138-10th Ave., next to the former ambulance bay.

The centre will provide washroom facilities, and a seating area with complimentary snacks and refreshments. All community members are welcome.

For more information or updates on future extensions visit the Town of Creston website here.